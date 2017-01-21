Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship

Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship

The former First Daughter has a very bright future ahead of her!

36 mins ago

Danielle Jennings
As the world mourns The First Family officially leaving the White House, it might be hard to have any positive thoughts, but this good news about the lovely Malia Obama just might help.

Already on her way to Harvard, smart and beautiful Malia Obama has earned herself an internship that is the stuff of Hollywood dreams. The Grio reports that the 18-year-old is set to intern with Hollywood heavyweight, producer Harvey Weinstein.

This isn’t Malia’s first time interning throughout Hollywood though, as she had a previous internship on the set of HBO’s “Girls” and a job as a production assistant on the CBS show “Extant” starring Halle Berry. There is no doubt that she will excel at this internship just as she has at positions in the past. She is also proving all the naysayers wrong when it was announced that she would take a gap year from college after she graduated last spring.

The internship won’t start immediately however, as the Obama’s are officially headed on vacation in Palm Springs, California. After a stellar eight years and a grueling 2016 election, they definitely deserve the rest. Congrats to Malia and the entire Obama family!

 

