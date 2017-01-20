Study ‘Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetic’ at This University

Via |

ST. LOUIS, MO – Hip Hop is continuing to find its way into curriculums across the country.

The latest Hip Hop-heavy course is titled “Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics,” and will be taught at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

According to the professor for the course, who is also an associate professor in the African and African-American Studies and the Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies departments, the ‘Ye-centric course will touch on “black genius and the impossibility of black genius for the American public.”

“I always wanted to teach a course looking at black genius and the impossibility of black genius for the American public,” Dr. Jeffrey McCune said while speaking with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We’re always thought of as maybe being articulate or smart but not really genius … Hip-hop is a way to show our creative genius. Kanye really uses hip-hop as a vehicle to display all of his talents, albeit some better than others.”

