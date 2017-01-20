Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Study ‘Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetic’ at This University

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

MOCA's Leadership Circle and Members' Opening for 'Rick Owens: Furniture'

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

ST. LOUIS, MO – Hip Hop is continuing to find its way into curriculums across the country.

The latest Hip Hop-heavy course is titled “Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics,” and will be taught at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

According to the professor for the course, who is also an associate professor in the African and African-American Studies and the Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies departments, the ‘Ye-centric course will touch on “black genius and the impossibility of black genius for the American public.”

“I always wanted to teach a course looking at black genius and the impossibility of black genius for the American public,” Dr. Jeffrey McCune said while speaking with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We’re always thought of as maybe being articulate or smart but not really genius … Hip-hop is a way to show our creative genius. Kanye really uses hip-hop as a vehicle to display all of his talents, albeit some better than others.”

 

'Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetic'

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Justin Bieber
R&B BEEF??? Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music…
 3 hours ago
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL”…
 1 day ago
Study ‘Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and…
 1 day ago
A Message From Our Future: Young, Black Girls…
 1 day ago
Beyoncé & Others Supporting Inauguration Day Protests Against…
 1 day ago
Listen to this: Hilarious “My President is Orange” Remxi!
 1 day ago
The Drama Between Ciara & Future Is Finally Finished
 2 days ago
Dwyane Wade’s 35th Birthday Bash Was ‘Bad & Boujee’
 2 days ago
Tony Gonzalez Talks XXX, Trump, Vin Diesel &…
 2 days ago
Spike Lee Slams Chrisette Michele’s Upcoming Performance At…
 2 days ago
Say What? Here’s Why Kanye West Won’t Be…
 2 days ago
How To Successfully Remove A Bullet From Your…
 2 days ago
Ray J Opens Up About Being Blackballed &…
 2 days ago
AM BUZZ: Serena Williams Breaks Silence On Upcoming…
 2 days ago
Chance The Rapper’s Brother Comes Out As Bisexual
 2 days ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 2 days ago
photos