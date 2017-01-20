Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Niece Reveals She Voted For Donald Trump

While most Americans were celebrating Martin Luther King Day on Monday, his niece told a conservative blog that she voted for Donald Trump.

According to the Washington Examiner, Alveda King shared with the American Thinker that she hopes that the President-elect will help bring people together.

“I pray that all polar opposites learn to Agape Love, live and work together as brothers and sisters—or perish as fools. While I voted for Mr. Trump, my confidence remains in God, for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Prayers for President-elect Trump, Congressman Lewis, and everyone including leaders,” King told the conservative blog.

Huh?

She then proceeded to get on the Fox Business Network and say that MLK would be “happy” with where the country is now.

“My uncle would be very happy with these times because it’s forcing America to talk again,” she told. “We can’t be great again until we talk again.”

Girl…

Restaurant Owner Under Fire For Selling A Fried Chicken And Watermelon Special On MLK Day

Speaking of Dr. King’s legacy, one clueless and insensitive restaurant owner has come under fire for a social media post that advertised her MLK Day special.

According to WFAA News, Sabrina Pyle, who owns Azle Café in Texas, thought it was a great idea to sell chicken and waffles with a side of watermelon to honor the civil rights icon.

*Yeah she tried it.*

Pyle admitted that she recognized the error of her ways when a friend brought it to her attention that her meal special was problematic.

“Yesterday I came up with this incredible, ingenious idea for what I thought would bring people in for lunch,” Pyle said on Tuesday. “After she brought it to my attention, I did take it down. But I didn’t realize it had already been shared,” Pyle said. “I just did something distasteful. I just didn’t think it through.” Despite deleting the post, it was too late—It got screen capped and later went viral. And as expected, Pyle has received tons of backlash, which if you as us, is well-deserved. She really should have known better.

Morehouse College Ousts President John Silvanus Wilson

Morehouse College is looking for a new president.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution the HBCU’s board of trustees voted out the school’s current president, John S. Wilson by not renewing his contract. The announcement was made in a statement on Sunday, but lacked an explanation.

However, Wilson was no stranger to criticism: He was recently the subject of a petition circulated by students and alumni to remove Wilson from his position. He had been accused of cutting health profession programing and raising tuition $10,000 a year for some students. The school also created a new policy that required students to live on campus for at least three years, which adds up to $13,000 in mandatory room and board fees for each.

Wilson, who graduated from Morehouse in 1979 and was named its 11th president in November 2012, said in a statement he’s proud of the work he’s done, such as boosting fundraising among alumni.

