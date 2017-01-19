News & Gossip
Power Move: PETA Buys Stake In LVMH To Stop Cruel Treatment Of Animals

21 hours ago

Animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA, is putting some serious pressure on fashion giant Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey (LVMH) to stop selling products made from skins of exotic animals. The tactic PETA chose to use is a strong one; they purchased shares in the company. This means LVMH has to give PETA the right as shareholders to question the board and attend certain meetings.

PETA’s move comes in wake of the controversial use of crocodiles being bred to produce luxury merchandise.  Louis Vuitton owns one of the tanneries that accepts the supplied skins where the crocodiles are confined to horrible conditions and treated inhumanely. When footage of the animals living in tiny pits and being killed was released last month, LVMH stated “We have no knowledge of a partner that would practice the method you referred to … any cruel method involving the suffering of the animal is in clear contradiction with our principles and rules.” The company claims they haven’t had anything to do with the tannery based in Vietnam since 2014.

LVHM holds some of the largest global luxury companies, to include Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, along with several world-renowned champagne brands.

