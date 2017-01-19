Ray J Opens Up About Being Blackballed & Silenced By Kanye West

Ray J wasn’t flattered by Kanye West‘s ironic comment on their ongoing beef over Kim Kardashian in the “Famous” video. In fact, he and his wife Princess both told BBC Radio that it’s hypocritical of ‘Ye to have Ray J blackballed from the music industry, and then speak on their issues when he’s ready to sell records.
Ray J says of the visual: “To me, it was kind of hypocritical, because it was like ‘Why can’t I speak on it then?’”
Then Princess chimed in with, “It’s disgusting to me and it’s tasteless.”
“If you’re about that life, then don’t stop him from making his money,” she continued, referencing her husband openly discussing his relationship with Kim K. on songs like “I Hit It First.”
Princess also says there were “certain things that he would not have talked about” had he not been doing reality TV. Watch them address Kanye as a team below.
