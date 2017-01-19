How To Successfully Remove A Bullet From Your Arm, As Shown By Trae The Truth

Some people will do almost anything to avoid going to the hospital.

Trae The Truth made use of his social media in a very (unique?) way this week. The rapper removed a bullet that he says has been stuck in his shoulder for the past few years – and he did it with just his bare hands. Hitting Instagram with a video of the impromptu operation, Trae wrote in the accompanying caption, “The Bullet That’s Been Sittin In My Shoulder The Past Few Years Decided To Come Out…. Gotta Thank God I’m Still Here….. #TruthTestimony“

Some of his followers were grossed out and others claimed the video was fake, but most were astonished at the miracle God performed. “That’s a blessing I remember seeing you not being able to lift that arm up high,” one user commented under the video. “Gangster shit @traeabn , toss that bullet before turn into evidence,” wrote another.

Watch the insane moment below!

The Bullet That's Been Sittin In My Shoulder The Past Few Years Decided To Come Out…. Gotta Thank God I'm Still Here…..🙏🏿🙏🏿#TruthTestimony A video posted by traeabn (@traeabn) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:16am PST