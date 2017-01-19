National News
Hogan To Put Pay Freeze On State Workers

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Maryland Governor Photo OPs

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Dre’s #breakfastbite.. The Governor’s new budget would cut aid to Baltimore and a pay freeze on state employees. What are you thoughts?

blacklivesmatter_scorpion It all depends ion what type of cuts would effect the citizens and as for the state employee’s I agree.

lady.jaykeepcalm @drejohnson1 I was state employees here in PG county and when I was hired the state just came out of hiring freeze and pay freeze now 2 years later the governor want to put back on…that mean no cost of living and etc…time are hard that reason I left

blacklivesmatter_scorpion At the end of the day they are going to do what they want anyway its just our opinions to them. Wave’s my had at them all really.

samsamyoshi That’s why we didn’t vote for him… 😔


photos