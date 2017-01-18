Black Tony Gets Rickey’s Friend Eugene Locked Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony calls up yet again with another problem. Some way or another, through all of the antics Black Tony gets up to when he’s not on the radio, he got his trap-assistant into some hot water with the law. Little did Rickey Smiley know, the man working under Black Tony is Rickey’s very own friend, Eugene!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Black Tony puts a hysterical Eugene on the phone to try and get Rickey to sort out all the drama. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Tune into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST!
RELATED: Black Tony Says A Woman Is Trying To Trap Him Because He’s Famous [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Calls Rickey Smiley Stressed Out About Car Problems [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Gets Offended By Rickey Smiley’s Furniture Questions [EXCLUSIVE]
[
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
24 photos Launch gallery
1. C- Murder
Source:Getty Images
1 of 24
2. Tupac
Source:Getty Images
2 of 24
3. Lil’ Wayne
Source:Getty Images
3 of 24
4. Cassidy
Source:Getty Images
4 of 24
5. Slick Rick
Source:Getty Images
5 of 24
6. Shyne
Source:Getty Images
6 of 24
7. Remy Ma
Source:Getty Images
7 of 24
8. Gucci Mane
Source:Getty Images
8 of 24
9. T.I.
Source:Getty Images
9 of 24
10. BG
Source:Getty Images
10 of 24
11. G-Dep
Source:Getty Images
11 of 24
12. Fat Joe
Source:Getty Images
12 of 24
13. Beanie Sigel
Source:Getty Images
13 of 24
14. Lil’ Kim
Source:Getty Images
14 of 24
15. Chief Keef
Source:Getty Images
15 of 24
16. Ja Rule
Source:Getty Images
16 of 24
17. Lil Boosie
Source:Getty Images
17 of 24
18. Wiz Khalifa
Source:Getty Images
18 of 24
19. Ol’ Dirty Bastard
Source:Getty Images
19 of 24
20. Mystikal
Source:Getty Images
20 of 24
21. Snoop Dogg
Source:Getty Images
21 of 24
22. Foxy Brown
Source:Getty Images
22 of 24
23. Notorious B.I.G.
Source:Getty Images
23 of 24
24. Black Rob
Source:Getty Images
24 of 24