Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Gets Rickey’s Friend Eugene Locked Up [EXCLUSIVE]

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Black Tony calls up yet again with another problem. Some way or another, through all of the antics Black Tony gets up to when he’s not on the radio, he got his trap-assistant into some hot water with the law. Little did Rickey Smiley know, the man working under Black Tony is Rickey’s very own friend, Eugene!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Black Tony puts a hysterical Eugene on the phone to try and get Rickey to sort out all the drama. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Tune into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST!

RELATED: Black Tony Says A Woman Is Trying To Trap Him Because He’s Famous [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Calls Rickey Smiley Stressed Out About Car Problems [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Gets Offended By Rickey Smiley’s Furniture Questions [EXCLUSIVE]

[

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time


 

Black Tony , bond , eugene , Jail , rickey smiley , Trap

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitley Gilbert/A Different World
#WCW : 21 “Bad and Boujee” TV Characters [GALLERY]
 5 hours ago
Angela Simmons, Travie McCoy, Smoke DZA & More…
 8 hours ago
Nick Grant: ROTC, Working With Organized Noize, Sing…
 11 hours ago
Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
NEW VIDEO: MIKE TYSON “IF YOU SHOW UP”
 15 hours ago
Mike Tyson & Team Of Models Come For…
 16 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: #TeacherBae Breaks Her Silence About New IG…
 1 day ago
Young Thug
Is Young Thug’s New “Wyclef Jean” Video a…
 1 day ago
Big Baby Dram: Cash Machine, Working With Erykah…
 2 days ago
BET AWARDS '14 - Backstage And Audience
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Chimes In On…
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy Tries To Swing On Babymama…
 2 days ago
T.I. Publishes Letter To Donald Trump In Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 3 days ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 3 days ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 3 days ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 3 days ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 3 days ago
photos