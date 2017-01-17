Entertainment News
EXCLUSIVE: #TeacherBae Breaks Her Silence About New IG Fame, What She Looks For In A Man

19 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
On this edition of Model Mondays the Durrty Boyz interviewed Patrice Brown also known as #TeacherBae and she reveals what those DM’s are like and what she looks for in a man!

Brown also talks about her new found fame when she is out in public and believes her photos went viral after someone was hating on how she dressed.

