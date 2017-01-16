BlackGirlMagic: Bria Myles’ Melanin Breaks The Internet

Fitness model and buxom beauty Bria Myles broke the Internet with her curves and chocolate-brown skin, garnering over 19 million Facebook views on her video in one day.

Bria and five other gorgeous models from the Powered By Facet team, brought their #BlackGirlMagic to the beach for a scintillating photo shoot.

1-6 What's your type 📸@facetstudio A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Bts with @facetstudio 💪🏾🍫 song Bria's interlude A video posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:25am PST

Bria celebrated the milestone on Instagram.

This is amazing! REPOST IF YOU SUPPORT ME #briamyles #poweredbyfacet A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:52am PST

