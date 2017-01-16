News & Gossip
#BlackGirlMagic: Bria Myles’ Melanin Breaks The Internet

Model Bria Myles broke the internet with her beautiful brown skin and buxom bottom.

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Fitness model and buxom beauty Bria Myles broke the Internet with her curves and chocolate-brown skin, garnering over 19 million Facebook views on her video in one day.

Bria and five other gorgeous models from the Powered By Facet team, brought their #BlackGirlMagic to the beach for a scintillating photo shoot.

1-6 What's your type 📸@facetstudio

A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

Bts with @facetstudio 💪🏾🍫 song Bria's interlude

A video posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

Bria celebrated the milestone on Instagram.

This is amazing! REPOST IF YOU SUPPORT ME #briamyles #poweredbyfacet

A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

Ruth Negga’s Vogue Cover Is The First Black Girl Magic Moment Of 2017

17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified

photos