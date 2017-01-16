Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Wants To Bring 100 Live Chickens To Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


A very excited Black Tony called Rickey Smiley to tell him that he came up on about 100 live chickens while he was out on the trap. While the chickens chirp in the background, Black Tony tells Rickey that he wants to bring them down to the radio station to figure out what to do with them.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10am!

RELATED: Black Tony Says A Woman Is Trying To Trap Him Because He’s Famous [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Calls Rickey Smiley Stressed Out About Car Problems [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Gets Offended By Rickey Smiley’s Furniture Questions [EXCLUSIVE]

This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (1/7-1/13)

30 photos Launch gallery

This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (1/7-1/13)

Continue reading This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (1/7-1/13)

This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (1/7-1/13)

Black Tony , chicken , chickens , live , rickey smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 13 hours ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 20 hours ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 24 hours ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 1 day ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 1 day ago
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And…
 2 days ago
Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash
 2 days ago
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo
 2 days ago
Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks
 2 days ago
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy Wants To “Shake Hands & Be…
 2 days ago
Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Fight For Joint…
 2 days ago
Action Bronson
ACTION BRONSON ON ‘LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS’
 2 days ago
Zoe Saldana Thinks Hollywood “Bullied” Trump
 2 days ago
Lifetime Announces Michael Jackson Biopic
 2 days ago
Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke
R&B Singer Robin Thicke Calls Cops On His…
 2 days ago
Interesting: Steve Harvey Meets With Donald Trump At…
 3 days ago
photos