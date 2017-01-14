Entertainment News
Zoe Saldana Thinks Hollywood “Bullied” Trump

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals

Zoe Saldana is playing the blame game about who actually landed Trump in the White House.

The “Star Trek,” actress — who is not a supporter of the Republican president-elect — told AFP she believes the mass criticism of Trump during the presidential election help get middle America on his side.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” the 38-year-old actress said of Trump, who ironically has been called out by the likes of Meryl Streep for his own bullying tactics like mocking a disabled reporter and belittling news organizations.

“We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.”

“I’m learning from (Trump’s victory) with a lot of humility,” the Dominican and Puerto Rican actress continued. “If we have people continue to be strong and educate ourselves and stand by equal rights and treat everyone with respect, we won’t go back to those times.”

Zaldana isn’t the only celebrity Trump apologist to come out of the woodwork. Just days ago in an interview with BBC, the Austrailian born Nicole Kidman told Americans that it’s time to get over it. “I just say he’s now elected and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on. However that happened, he’s there, and let’s go.”

Unsurprisingly, Zoe has since received a barrage of negative feedback on her social media:

