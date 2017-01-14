Zoe Saldana Thinks Hollywood “Bullied” Trump

Zoe Saldana is playing the blame game about who actually landed Trump in the White House.

The “Star Trek,” actress — who is not a supporter of the Republican president-elect — told AFP she believes the mass criticism of Trump during the presidential election help get middle America on his side.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” the 38-year-old actress said of Trump, who ironically has been called out by the likes of Meryl Streep for his own bullying tactics like mocking a disabled reporter and belittling news organizations.

“We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.”

“I’m learning from (Trump’s victory) with a lot of humility,” the Dominican and Puerto Rican actress continued. “If we have people continue to be strong and educate ourselves and stand by equal rights and treat everyone with respect, we won’t go back to those times.”

Zaldana isn’t the only celebrity Trump apologist to come out of the woodwork. Just days ago in an interview with BBC, the Austrailian born Nicole Kidman told Americans that it’s time to get over it. “I just say he’s now elected and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on. However that happened, he’s there, and let’s go.”

Unsurprisingly, Zoe has since received a barrage of negative feedback on her social media:

Zoe Saldana, so ur defending Donald Trump now, ur the exact opposite of what Nina Simone represented & this is why no 1 wanted u 2 play her pic.twitter.com/PcWJ3UOiXw — 🔪♐Skin of Becky♐🔫 (@IKilledBecky) January 14, 2017

I will never see Zoe Saldana as Black. She didn't even want to claim her Blackness until she got heat for Nina Simone. — Jehovah Thickness (@GlamazonJay) January 14, 2017

Put Zoe Saldana in rice & keep it moving. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) January 14, 2017

Atlanta A&T gotta take away Zoe Saldana's fictional degree. She stay disgracing that prestigious imaginary university. pic.twitter.com/fXbPESACZu — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) January 14, 2017

Floyd Mayweather

Jennifer Holliday

Steve Harvey

Kanye West

Don King

Omarosa Manigault

Ray Lewis

Jim Brown

Zoe Saldana pic.twitter.com/z1hsmdDDHB — Hennsuke Nakamura (@BlackIce392) January 14, 2017

What are your thoughts on Zoe’s comments? Sound off below.

SOURCE: AFP | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 97.9 The Beat: