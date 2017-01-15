Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


The much-anticipated showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons happened Saturday night (Jan 15), ending in a 20-36 loss for the Washington State team. But the game wasn’t why people were talking.

It was all about Seahawks star player Russell Wilson, 28 being in the same arena as his wife, Ciara’s 31-year-old ex-fiance and baby father, Future, 33. And the extra added twist was that Ciara’s ex-boyfriend Bow Wow, 29 was also there as well.

As you’ll recall, Future hails from Atlanta where he built up his rap career and also conceived three children with three different women. He and Ciara broke up in 2014 after she gave birth to his fourth child, son baby Future. She began dating Wilson the following year and they tied the knot and became pregnant in 2016.

Bow Wow, who’s real name is Shad Moss, is originally from Columbus, OH but has claimed the Southern city as his home since his days being signed to Jermaine Dupri’s Atlanta-based So So Def music label.

Before the game, Ciara posted a photo with fellow Seahawks wife, Jessica Martinez Shead— sharing an adorable baby bump moment. But it isn’t clear if she was actually in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the game.

Nonetheless, despite the loss, the Wilsons posted positive messages after the game.



Just last week, Ciara dropped her $15 million lawsuit against Future for defamatory comments she alleges he made about her on social media. We’re seeing a theme here, and it’s that she’s truly moved on from the drama.

Good for you Ci-Ci.

RELATED STORIES:

Petty-Free In 2017: Ciara Drops $15 Million Lawsuit Against Future

Ciara Shows Off Pregnancy Glow & Adorable Baby Bump In New Photo

Ciara Is The Last Unicorn For Love Magazine

atlanta falcons , Bow Wow , Ciara , Future , Russell Wilson , Seattle Seahawks

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 13 hours ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 20 hours ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 24 hours ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 1 day ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 1 day ago
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And…
 2 days ago
Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash
 2 days ago
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo
 2 days ago
Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks
 2 days ago
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy Wants To “Shake Hands & Be…
 2 days ago
Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Fight For Joint…
 2 days ago
Action Bronson
ACTION BRONSON ON ‘LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS’
 2 days ago
Zoe Saldana Thinks Hollywood “Bullied” Trump
 2 days ago
Lifetime Announces Michael Jackson Biopic
 2 days ago
Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke
R&B Singer Robin Thicke Calls Cops On His…
 2 days ago
Interesting: Steve Harvey Meets With Donald Trump At…
 3 days ago
photos