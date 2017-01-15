News & Gossip
Peter Thomas Celebrates Arrival Of Twin Grandsons

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Peter Thomas is now a grandfather. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star welcomed his twin grandchildren after his daughter, Porsche Thomas, gave birth. Also celebrating the bundles of joy was Cynthia Bailey, who shared a picture of the boys’ nursery on Instagram.

Porsche, a vegan food aficionado and model, faced criticisms just weeks before for posting a photo of her baby bump online. Commenters were making fun of the beauty for wearing a bikini and showing off her dark skin— while in her last trimester.

“We’re strong and beautiful,” she told BET in an interview about the backlash. “We have that already and I think that we need to embrace that and we can’t let external people, their issues, their insecurities and their preconceived notions affect us. We have to own our strength and own our beauty. Everyone is different and that makes this world a beautiful place. I think knowing that gives you power. I love my Black skin, I love my father’s Black skin.”


Porsche plans to keep busy as a new mom by modeling, working on a vegan cookbook with Russell Simmons and launching her Black Radiance cosmetics line.

