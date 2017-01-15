Girl Held At Gunpoint In Harlem After Refusing To Share Chicken Nugget

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Girl Held At Gunpoint In Harlem After Refusing To Share Chicken Nugget

After she refused to share with her classmate, he pulled out a firearm and aimed it at her head, reports say.

1 day ago

Brandee Sanders
Leave a comment

A 12-year-old girl was held at gunpoint in a Harlem McDonald’s on Tuesday after she refused to give one of her fellow classmates a chicken nugget, reports DNA Info. According to police officials, the girl was approached by a 12-year-old boy inside of McDonald’s located on East 103 Street. The boy asked her for a chicken nugget and after she refused to share, he pulled out a firearm and aimed it at her head, DNA Info reports:

The girl had been to a McDonald’s on Jan. 10 around 5:40 p.m. to grab some Chicken McNuggets when her Harlem Democracy Prep Middle School classmate, also 12, demanded she give him one.

When the girl refused, he pulled out a gun and held it to her head, police said.

The girl smacked the gun away and headed toward the 6 train on East 103rd Street and Lexington Avenue, police said.

According to DNA Info, the boy allegedly brandished the weapon again while they were in the train station. The girl notified school officials who later alerted the police. The boy was apprehended and will face juvenile charges.

SOURCE: DNA Info

SEE ALSO:

New York City Agrees To Compensate Homeless Men In Harlem For Trashing Their Possessions

Harlem Mom To File $5.5 Million Lawsuit Against Teacher Who Shoved Her Son

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

13 photos Launch gallery

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Continue reading Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

crime , East Harlem , Harlem , Harlem Democracy Prep Middle School , mcdonald's

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 13 hours ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 20 hours ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 24 hours ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 1 day ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 1 day ago
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And…
 2 days ago
Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash
 2 days ago
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo
 2 days ago
Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks
 2 days ago
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy Wants To “Shake Hands & Be…
 2 days ago
Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Fight For Joint…
 2 days ago
Action Bronson
ACTION BRONSON ON ‘LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS’
 2 days ago
Zoe Saldana Thinks Hollywood “Bullied” Trump
 2 days ago
Lifetime Announces Michael Jackson Biopic
 2 days ago
Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke
R&B Singer Robin Thicke Calls Cops On His…
 2 days ago
Interesting: Steve Harvey Meets With Donald Trump At…
 3 days ago
photos