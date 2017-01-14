Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Fight For Joint Custody Of Son

Sadly, the divorce of Paula Patton and Robin Thicke hasn’t ended the drama. The couple who were officially divorced last March are in a bitter custody battle over their 6-year-old son, Julian Fuego Thicke.

As reported by PEOPLE: A representative for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills station confirms to PEOPLE that law enforcement officials were dispatched to Patton’s Calabasas home Friday morning after Julian didn’t arrive at school. He had missed his visitation with Thicke the evening before. The representative referred to the incident as “a non-event” but said “it involved a child not wanting to go with someone.”

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that Patton texted Thicke to tell him she was picking up their son on Thursday, Jan. 5, despite it being Thicke’s custodial time. “Paula sent someone to school to intercept Julian, in violation of the custody orders,” Thicke’s lawyer, Angela Pierce di Donato, tells PEOPLE, adding that “she did not return him to school today.”

Within the same week, Patton lost her request for limited joint custody. All of this stems from Patton alleging their son was being spanked by Thicke and exhibited “evidence of emotional harm” after seeing his father, when in her presence. She also claims to be worried about his “[Robin]’s drinking and drug use”.

Thicke claims that Patton is resentful of being excluded from his father’s, Alan Thicke, memorial in December. He says they had a tumultuous relationship before he passed. As far of their child, the situation is being closely monitored.

“The Department of Children and Family Services has extensively interviewed the family, including Julian. They put no restrictions on Robin’s custody and advised Paula to follow the court orders,” Pierce di Donato told PEOPLE. “Julian was interviewed by a forensic interviewer at the request of the Sheriff Department. When interviewed by both agencies outside of Paula’s presence Julian was not tearful, emotional and expressed love for his father.”

For the sake of their child, we hope they work things out.

RELATED STORIES:

Paula Patton Posts Loving Tribute To Alan Thicke On Instagram

Paula Patton Was Using Robin Thicke’s Car When Pulled Over

Paula Patton Tears Up Talking About Her New Film’s Impact On Divorce

Also On 97.9 The Beat: