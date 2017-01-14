Entertainment News
Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 6

Source: Bravo / Getty


The off-camera drama between Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Apollo Nida and Phaedra Parks has somewhat lessoned with him withdrawing his lawsuit, amid their divorce.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand: In light of the Motion to Vacate filed by Apollo Nida in the ‘Nita v Nita’ action, Apollo Nida agrees to voluntarily dismiss the instant action with the anticipation that a trial date will be scheduled in the Nita v Nita case allowing Apollo Nida to be heard on the issues of his divorce.

In short, he’s dropping HIS lawsuit, and will continue with Phaedra’s. As previously reported, Phaedra filed before Apollo but under the last name “Nita” not the real name of “Nida”. At the time, Apollo accused her of taking advantage of the fact that he was locked up in prison and claimed he was never notified of the final hearing in July. Phaedra accused Apollo of filing the 2nd divorce case despite his knowledge she had already filed.

Even with Apollo dropping his lawsuit while serving his eight-year jail sentence, there still is much to be hashed out before they go their separate ways. And to be totally honest, they never truly will since they share two kids together.

Apollo Nida , phaedra parks , RHOA

photos