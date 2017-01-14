Entertainment News
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation's 2016 ART FOR LIFE Benefit Presented By Bombay Sapphire Gin

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty


The snapback is real for Angela Simmons who showed off her post-baby body while on vacation this week. The 29-year-old was in Miami with her son when she posted a photo of herself in a two-piece Keva J Swimwear bikini with the caption, “First time in a swimsuit since I had my baby boy.”


Simmons had her son, Sutton Joseph last fall with fiancé, Sutton Tennyson. The pair got pregnant early 2016 and engaged soon after. In addition to raising her son and being a fashion designer, she’s also a workout fanatic— thus the body looking good is no surprise.

“He hates being dirty, but never wants to be naked,” she told PEOPLE in October about her bundle of joy. “We try and get the new diaper on him as quickly as possible to calm him down. I’ve always wanted to be a mom. So I’m loving every minute of it.”

