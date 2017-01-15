Entertainment News
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And Fails Miserably

2 days ago

Zoe Saldana just joined the long list of celebrities to voice their opinion on the incoming Trump administration. In an interview with the AFP the 38-year-old shared why she thinks some Americans voted for the controversial reality star.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” the 38-year-old actress said of Trump, who has been frequently berated himself for bullying tactics, including seemingly mocking a reporter with disabilities.

Adding, “We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises. I’m learning from (Trump’s victory) with a lot of humility.”

Saldana who’s currently promoting her film Live by Night alongside Ben Affleck, has been in a precarious position with Black folks since playing Nina Simone (whom she looks nothing like) in a biopic. She’s also been criticized in the past for not fully embracing her Afro-Latino roots, being Puerto Rican and Dominican.

“If we have people continue to be strong and educate ourselves and stand by equal rights and treat everyone with respect, we won’t go back to those times,” said noted about the potential for a segregated country.

Listen, we’re not mad at her for trying to understand the other side —as someone who’s acknowledged she doesn’t support Trump— but suggesting he was “bullied” is probably the wrong verb. After all, the things Trump was criticized for were factual.

photos