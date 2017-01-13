CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Reveals His Animated Self On A Special Hip-Hop Episode Of ‘The Simpsons’

Mark your calendars.

Snoop Dogg is getting that check. The legendary rapper will appear as himself on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. The animated Snoop will be dropping lyrics and gems while in the company of Homer and the fam.

Snoop talked about being on the episode in this exclusive clip. “I made it, momma, I’m on TV,” Snoop joked. “Growing up watching The Simpsons and being a fan, for them to call me up and say they want to use me on the show was a super treat.”

This special hip-hop episode of The Simpsons also features Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (EMPIRE), Common, RZA, and Keegan-Michael Key as guest voices. It airs Sunday, Jan. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Check out an animated Cookie Lyon below! We can’t wait.

Snoop Dogg at the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards

