DOJ Probe Revealed Poor Cop Training, Biased Investigations In Chicago Police Department

AU.S. Department of Justice probe into the Chicago Police Department revealed that officers undergo very poor training and that the Independent Police Review Authority spearheaded biased investigations, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.
From the Chicago Sun-Times:
A review by the feds of more than 100 IPRA files revealed a consistent unwillingness to probe or dispute officers’ narratives, according to a source familiar with the DOJ’s findings. The report is also expected to point to specific use-of-force cases that revealed insufficient training in de-escalation techniques.
More broadly, the investigation found violations of the U.S. Constitution and federal law by officers when it comes to use of force, racial disparities as well as other systemic problems.
Attorney General Loretta Lynch is expected to appear in Chicago at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Friday morning to announce the findings of the 13-month investigation of the Chicago Police Department. The Justice Department and City Hall have hammered out a pact, called a “statement of agreement,” which will detail remedies the city has already or will be taking to address problems that have ruptured relations between police and the people they serve, particularly minority communities.
The Chicago Police Department overhaul is likely to mirror that of the probe of the Baltimore police department, which has been under intense scrutiny in the wake of Freddie Gray’s
highly publicized death, reports the Chicago Tribune
.
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
2. Sean Bell, 23
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
7. Kimani Gray, 16
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
9. Victor White III, 22
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
11. Eric Garner, 43
12. John Crawford, 22
13. Omar Abrego, 37
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
15. Ezell Ford, 25
16. Dante Parker, 36
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
20. Akai Gurley, 28
21. Tamir Rice, 12
22. Tony Robinson, 19
23. Walter Scott, 50
24. Freddie Gray, 25
25. Michael Sabbie, 35
26. Delrawn Small, 37
27. Alton Sterling, 37
28. Philando Castile, 32
29. Gregory Frazier, 56
30. Tyre King, 13
31. Terence Crutcher, 40
32. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
33. Alfred Olango, 38
34. Reginald Thomas, 36
35. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
36. Joshua Beal, 25
37. Kajuan Raye, 19
