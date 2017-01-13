DOJ Probe Revealed Poor Cop Training, Biased Investigations In Chicago Police Department

DOJ Probe Revealed Poor Cop Training, Biased Investigations In Chicago Police Department

Attorney General Loretta Lynch is expected to announce the findings of the 13-month investigation Friday.

14 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
AU.S. Department of Justice probe into the Chicago Police Department revealed that officers undergo very poor training and that the Independent Police Review Authority spearheaded biased investigations, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

From the Chicago Sun-Times:

A review by the feds of more than 100 IPRA files revealed a consistent unwillingness to probe or dispute officers’ narratives, according to a source familiar with the DOJ’s findings. The report is also expected to point to specific use-of-force cases that revealed insufficient training in de-escalation techniques.

More broadly, the investigation found violations of the U.S. Constitution and federal law by officers when it comes to use of force, racial disparities as well as other systemic problems.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch is expected to appear in Chicago at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Friday morning to announce the findings of the 13-month investigation of the Chicago Police Department. The Justice Department and City Hall have hammered out a pact, called a “statement of agreement,” which will detail remedies the city has already or will be taking to address problems that have ruptured relations between police and the people they serve, particularly minority communities.
The Chicago Police Department overhaul is likely to mirror that of the probe of the Baltimore police department, which has been under intense scrutiny in the wake of Freddie Gray’s highly publicized death, reports the Chicago Tribune.
SOURCE: Chicago Sun-TimesChicago Tribune
