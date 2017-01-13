‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018

'Atlanta' Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018

Well this is a bummer.

Danielle Jennings
Coming off the high of winning two Golden Globes for its freshman season, fans of the FX hit series Atlanta are anticipating the show’s return more than ever, but recent news about when to expect season two is rather heartbreaking. It’s being reported that Atlanta’s second season won’t premiere until sometime in 2018…yes, you read that right.

Atlanta star, writer and creator Donald Glover has quite the busy schedule these days, which is the reason that the award-winning series is being delayed until 2018. While you attempt to digest the news, curse the TV gods or silently weep while you watch old episodes, rest assured that the show will definitely return, but the currently in-production Star Wars movie is the hold-up.

Industry insider Variety reports that since Donald Glover is starring in the Stars Wars Hans Solo film as Lando Calrissian, which is set to begin shooting later this month, his schedule is too busy to take time out to fully devote the time to craft another season of Atlanta this year.

That’s the bad news, the good news is that Glover just signed an overall production deal with the FX network that will allow him to write, produce and/or create more content for the network. This could mean that we could get more shows from him that are just as amazing as Atlanta, we just have to wait for it.

President of Original Programming at FX, Nick Grad, spoke very highly of Glover in an officially statement about the new deal. He stated, “Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another.” He continued his sentiments to add, “we’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

The first season of Atlanta averaged a whopping 4.8 million viewers per episode, which is very high for an FX series.

 

photos