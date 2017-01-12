News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Woman Charged With Hate Crime After Ranting About ‘Spanish Privilege’

Welcome to Trump's America.

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

You’d think a 48-year-old woman would know better, but unfortunately age does not always equal wisdom.

Sandra Jametski has been charged with malicious harassment after posting a 10-minute video on Facebook, in which she ranted on and on about another woman’s “Spanish privilege” while following her SUV and complaining she couldn’t drive. “This is America. We don’t drive like that here. We don’t drive like you’re in Mexico, lady,” Jametski said of Dolores, the woman she was following. “This is my freaking neighborhood,” she continued. “This is where I grew up. I grew up here – not them. This woman don’t deserve to belong here, she don’t belong here.”

Things only got worse as Jametski confronted Dolores at her son’s school – but it wasn’t until Dolores’ 21-year-old daughter Adriana found the video on Facebook that police were called.

“She knew our house, she knew our cars, she knew where my brother goes to school,” Adriana tells the Seattle Times. “She seemed to have a personal vendetta against everyone in our family. We just felt really threatened and scared and just didn’t feel safe.”  

Jametski is currently sitting in jail for malicious harassment, which is considered a hate crime in the state of Washington. She’s being held on the high bail amount of $500,000 due to her criminal history (a DUI and second-degree assault) and the fact that her video “amounted to an attack on the entire Latino community,” the Seattle Times reports.

Hilariously enough, Jametski pleaded not guilty – after posting the evidence herself. Thoughts?

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Harassment , Hate Crime , spanish privilege

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Extra Butter: Jamie Foxx Talks Crime Flick ‘Sleepless’…
 18 hours ago
#WhatsHotOnHot? Obama Out, Mike Tyson Diss Track, Fetty…
 18 hours ago
Three Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery
 20 hours ago
Chance The Rapper & The Weeknd Talk Kanye…
 21 hours ago
While You Were Sleeping, Republicans Took These Steps…
 21 hours ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Premiere Reportedly Delayed
 21 hours ago
Did Tank Really Get This Reality Star Pregnant…
 21 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian Would Rather Eat A Fish Eye…
 22 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
LA’s Getting ANOTHER NFL Team!
 22 hours ago
2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1
Check Out The Weeknd’s New Video For “Party Monster”
 22 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon Gives Michelle Obama An All-Star Farewell…
 22 hours ago
17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified
 23 hours ago
Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition
 1 day ago
Jaden Smith Has A Total Kanye West Moment…
 1 day ago
Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized After Feud With Chris Brown
 1 day ago
Michael Che Slammed By Woman On A Dating…
 1 day ago
photos