This White House Resident Lashed Out At A Visitor

She just had a bad day.

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
First Family Easter Portrait

The First Family’s 4-year-old dog Sunny had a bad day earlier this week.

According to TMZ, the female Portuguese Water Dog bit a young woman who was visiting the White House on Monday. The 18-year-old was petting Sunny and went in for a kiss, when she got bit right under her eye.

The site reports, “We’re told the Obamas’ family physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, checked her out and decided she needed stitches.

She’s gonna be okay, but we’re told she’ll likely have a small scar … which upset her. She posted various pics of the injury and her visit to Dr. Jackson on social media.”

The site also notes, “The bite is out of character for the breed, which typically is not aggressive in family situations. The Obamas have 2 Portuguese Water Dogs — 8-year-old Bo has the title, ‘First Dog.’”

See the photo of the young woman’s injury here, plus more from the First Dogs in the gallery below.

