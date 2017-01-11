First Lady Michelle Obama Goes In Full Fashion Circle, Wears Jason Wu For POTUS’ Final Address

First Lady Michelle Obama is in a style class of her own. Her ability to take small scale designers and made them household names or paying homage to specific countries through their fashion designers, is something to be commended and appreciated within the fashion industry.

Last night, came full circle, in almost a nostalgic nod to the early days of the campaign, and wore, who’s rise to a mainstream household name is undoubtedly due to FLOTUS. She looked dignified, in a tea length black dress with lace overlay and black pumps. This is a tailored, longer, version from Jason Wu’s Fall 2016 collection, represented below.

She beautifully made a stylish statement, finishing how she started, wearing the same designer that she wore for the 2009 Inaugural Ball and well as the 2013 Inaugural Ball.

Jason Wu is one of the four designers she has worn the most over the past eight years in the White House, with nods to, and. Jason told The Telegraph in August of 2016, “As a designer, you want to be in fashion magazines, you want to have great shows. But to be a part of history, and that particular moment, that was a once in a lifetime.”

Her nod to diversity and statements through her thoughtful fashion choices are designers are unprecedented. Jason Wu is a fashion designer born in Taiwan, raised in Canada and currently living in New York, a true representation of America and the multiplicity of our people. In her early days of First Lady, she democratically wore attainable American brands, like J.Crew (which would result in the piece being sold out, almost immediately). Her desire to champion lesser known brands and designers, seemed to have been passed on to her eldest daughter,, who championed a black and white dress with bell sleeves, by Cinq a Sept and available for $395.00

Michelle Obama’s fashion nostalgia might come full circle next week and I predict she will wear

Isabel Toledo, the Cuban-American fashion designer, is the same designer who created her creamy yellow dress with a matching coat to inauguration, which she paired with green gloves and shoes.

We will miss Michelle Obama as our First Lady, her grace and poise in the way she champions diversity and acknowledgement through fashion and style.

Shop Jason Wu, here.

DON’T MISS:

All The Details On First Lady Michelle Obama’s Outfit For Her Exclusive Oprah Interview

Designer Who Dressed First Lady Michelle Obama Refuses To Do Same For Melania Trump

First Lady Michelle Obama On Being Labeled An ‘Angry Black Woman’: ‘Dang, You Don’t Even Know Me’