Hip-Hop Spot: Will Migos Bring Donald Glover Out Of “Rap-Retirement?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When Donald Glover got onstage at the Golden Globes and shouted out Migos, he opened up the floodgates for a lot of good things to come. It pushed Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” to number one, marking a first for the Atlanta-based hip-hop group. Aside from Migos’ viral-hit song becoming a mainstream hit, Glover’s shout out also seems to have landed him in the studio with the group.

But people are wondering what kind of music will be made by Migos and a rapper who hasn’t been rapping on his music lately. Check out the exclusive video above to hear Headkrack explain more in this edition of the hip-hop spot from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

