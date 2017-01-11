‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being Black, Self Esteem, & More

When it comes to former Disney stars, there are some who took theroute, and there are others like Raven Goodwin who opted for the opposite.

The Being Mary Jane star is all grown up and has some confident opinions of her own. We caught up with the former Good Luck Charlie actress and chatted about everything from interacting with police officers to having healthy self-esteem.

The 24-year-old opened up about one of the more difficult scenes from season three of the hit BET show in which her character Niecy was brutally assaulted by a White police officer.

When asked if she’d experienced anything similar to that incident in her personal life, Goodwin responded, “Not me personally, but I’m aware of it. Obviously there’s the issue of police brutality. But everyone has their own experience with police. I always greet them and thank them, to show that I am not afraid.”

Raven is one of few celebs who inspires young girls to be themselves, no matter what. In case you have yet to witness her Black Girl Magic, check out her flawless pics on Instagram.

She also dished on the advice she’d give to young women of color who struggle with living up to society’s standards of beauty, saying, “Getting to know and love yourself is the best way to make yourself happy. A lot of times we try to fit into the mold of what we see going on around us, but if you don’t love yourself, you’ll get caught up. Know yourself, and figure out who the hell that is. Most people today want to make their lives look like it’s good, instead of putting the time to actually make it good.”

Raven says she’s inspired by any artist who has touched every part of the entertainment industry while being themselves, including Queen Latifah andwho Raven prides on actually “doing the work.”

As for working with legends like Richard Roundtree and Gabrielle Union, Raven has gained a lot of knowledge in her time spent with them. She says the best piece of advice she received from Gabrielle, who plays her aunt on Being Mary Jane, was to “get that degree!”

Catch Raven Goodwin on season four of Being Mary Jane every Tuesday at 9 p.m. on BET.