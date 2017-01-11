The Weeknd Spotted Hooking Up With Justin Bieber’s Ex, Selena Gomez [PHOTOS]

0 reads Leave a comment
Well singer the Weeknd hasn’t been single longer than a month following his breakup with Bella Hadid and he has already moved on and making out! Justin Bieber may not like what I just saw considering there are rumors he wants his ex back and ex I’m talking about Selena Gomez…. Well Justin should look else where because from the look of the pic I just seen The Weeknd had a make out session with Miss Selena… OH & to make things worst Selena is “friends” with Bella’s sister GiGi (SHADEEEE)…
Follow me on Twitter||IG||Snapchat
@PersiaNicole
ALSO TRENDING:
- Joseline Hernandez Shares The First Photo Of Her Baby Girl!
- We’re Here For The #TyreseChallenge Even If Tyrese Isn’t
- Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez
20 photos Launch gallery
20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez
1. Selena hits the pool in all white.Source:Instagram 1 of 20
2. Sporty & spicy! Selena for Adidas NEO.Source:Instagram 2 of 20
3. Prepping & primping! Selena Gomez does an asymetrical cut for a Pantene photoshoot.Source:Instagram 3 of 20
4. Wow, she’s actually sort of unforgettable.Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. And also, super irreplaceable.Source:Instagram 5 of 20
6. Sexy! Selena gets in tune with her inner bad girl.Source:Instagram 6 of 20
7. Maxin’ & relaxin’: Even this close up, her beauty doesn’t fade.Source:Instagram 7 of 20
8. Everyday shit.Source:Instagram 8 of 20
9. Selena damn near bares it all.Source:Instagram 9 of 20
10. More to love! Selena’s curves are fleeky.Source:Instagram 10 of 20
11. Selena & Hit-Boy on their way back from Mexico.Source:Instagram 11 of 20
12. Poolside babe…Source:Instagram 12 of 20
13. Just another day, on another island.Source:Instagram 13 of 20
14. Real beauty: The sun brings out her natural glow.Source:Instagram 14 of 20
15. Bedroom body! Selena gets sexy behind closed doors.Source:Instagram 15 of 20
16. You’ve got to love her, she’s just so chill.Source:Instagram 16 of 20
17. Like, super chill.Source:Instagram 17 of 20
18. Just taking a walk on a Monday…Source:Instagram 18 of 20
19. Black and white smize.Source:Instagram 19 of 20
20. #Goals: Still gorgeous with food all over her face.Source:Instagram 20 of 20
comments – Add Yours