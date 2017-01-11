Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Weeknd Spotted Hooking Up With Justin Bieber’s Ex, Selena Gomez [PHOTOS]

2 hours ago

Persia Nicole
0 reads
Leave a comment

👀 #SelenaGomez #TheWeeknd #Weeknd

A photo posted by HipHop Talk (@hiphop.talk) on

Well singer the Weeknd hasn’t been single longer than a month following his breakup with Bella Hadid and he has already moved on and making out! Justin Bieber may not like what I just saw considering there are rumors he wants his ex back and ex I’m talking about Selena Gomez…. Well Justin should look else where because from the look of the pic I just seen The Weeknd had a make out session with Miss Selena… OH & to make things worst Selena is “friends” with Bella’s sister GiGi (SHADEEEE)…

Follow me on Twitter||IG||Snapchat

@PersiaNicole 

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

Continue reading 20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
Is Selena Gomez The Weeknd’s Rebound?
 1 hour ago
MEEK MILL TAKES ANOTHER L FALLING DOWN THE…
 4 hours ago
Jay Z Hosts Reign Nightclub
Jeezy Explains The Lyrics To”My President” Before President…
 8 hours ago
Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump Allegedly Pulling an…
 8 hours ago
Twitter Reacts To President Obama’s Farewell Speech
 9 hours ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Kardashian Boutique Hit By Booster ???
 21 hours ago
#DayPartyCockTALES| Fetty Waps Sex Tape Has His Comments…
 22 hours ago
Is This The REAL REASON For Nicki Minaj…
 1 day ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour…
 1 day ago
You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To…
 1 day ago
Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Kim, Kanye, Jay & Bey Reunite…
 1 day ago
Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up…
 1 day ago
Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
 1 day ago
The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M…
 1 day ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘BAD AND BOUJEE” TOPS CHARTS
 1 day ago
photos