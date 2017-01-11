Breaking News
Dallas Cowboys Star Involved In Car Accident 

2 hours ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Before I tell you who, Cowboys Nation, take a deep breath because it was a minor accident… a fender bender if you will. Ok….

Zeke Elliott was leaving the Star in Frisco in a huge black GMC truck when he was hit from behind by a black BMW at the intersection of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway. Police and Cowboys security responded to the scene, confirmed by Frisco PD, and were happy to report no injuries were sustained as a result of the crash. Whew!

Zeke was reported as looking “frustrated” but was “extremely nice and polite” to everyone who stopped to make sure he was good. Luckily this incident will not in any way affect his participation in Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Check out what he tweeted about the incident below:

Even Zeke’s mom is getting her thoughts in!

Source: TMZ

photos