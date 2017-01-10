News & Gossip
Draya Michele Illustrates Palazzo Pants Perfection In This Outfit

Former Basketball Wives star and fashion designer Draya Michele recently showed off chic striped wide-leg outfit on a night out with the girls. The cute and classy look came with a bikini-like top and wide-leg pants in black and white. Draya then paired the outfit with a jean shirt tied at the waist. This look is perfect for hanging out around town.

Black and white stripes in wide-leg form is a classic look that never goes wrong. This pattern and silhouette will take you to sleek and chic, quickly. Other celebs have taken this for themselves and rocked the look as well, such as Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Nicole Richie.

Draya recently launched her new clothing line, Beige And Coco and also runs her swimwear line, Mint Swim. You can check out more of her fashion selections and let us know what you think in the comments!

photos