Vivica A. Fox Apologizes To LGBT Community Over ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Comments

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Vivica A. Fox Apologizes To LGBT Community Over ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Comments

Fox stated that she didn't mean to offend anyone.

15 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
0 reads
Leave a comment

If you were lucky enough to check out the premiere of Lifetime’s new sexy show Vivica’s Black Magic from Vivica A. Fox, you already know why it’s been the talk of the town since it debuted last week. However, controversy popped up over recent comments made by Fox and a back and forth between her and the LGBT community ensued.

Live Show & Holiday Party For 'Vivica's Black Magic,' Premiering January 4th

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty


While promoting her new reality show about her quest to create an all-male revue of exotic dancers with hopes to land a Las Vegas residency, Vivica A. Fox ruffled the feathers of many in the LGBT community over her comments regarding who her dancers actually dance for. She remarked “Hell no” when asked if gay men attend the male revue show, she continued with “They dance for women… it’s called the ultimate girls night out.”

These comments were picked up by blogs and very quickly Fox found herself trending on social media and being accused of being homophobic. Well the actress issued a formal apology as reported by the New York Daily News. In response to an Instagram comment calling her homophobic among other things, Fox stated “I’ve been a FRIEND n supporter of the LGBT community for years! My intention was not to offend anyone and I’m woman enough to apologize if you felt that way.”

At press time, Lifetime has not issued any statement on the controversy surrounding Vivica’s Black Magic or Vivica A. Fox herself, and continues to promote the show’s second episode on the network’s social media accounts. You can check out Vivica’s Black Magic Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2920967/blue-ivy-kanye-kim-jay-z-beyonce/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2921021/solange-interview-magazine-beyonce/

celebrity news , entertainment news , LGBT , Lifetime Network , TV news , Vivica A. Fox , vivica's black magic

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Hosts Reign Nightclub
Jeezy Explains The Lyrics To”My President” Before President…
 4 hours ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Kardashian Boutique Hit By Booster ???
 17 hours ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Breezy vs Soulja Fight to Take…
 17 hours ago
#DayPartyCockTALES| Fetty Waps Sex Tape Has His Comments…
 18 hours ago
Is This The REAL REASON For Nicki Minaj…
 21 hours ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour…
 21 hours ago
You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To…
 23 hours ago
Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA…
 23 hours ago
AM BUZZ: Kim, Kanye, Jay & Bey Reunite…
 1 day ago
Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up…
 1 day ago
Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
 1 day ago
The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M…
 1 day ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘BAD AND BOUJEE” TOPS CHARTS
 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Might Have Been An…
 2 days ago
The True Meaning Of #HiddenFences
 2 days ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
 2 days ago
photos