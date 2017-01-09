The True Meaning Of #HiddenFences

Wait a minute! So that woman wasn't the only one to make the #HiddenFences mistake either?! Michael Keaton did it too 😩 pic.twitter.com/nzEgQiSLKU — 👑 B Jenkins (@cestlab_) January 9, 2017

What is a hidden fence exactly? That must be what Pharrell was asking himself when he looked away from Jenna Bush for that beat and half at the Golden Globes last night.

#HiddenFences: A Photo Essay on Dealing with White People in the Workplace pic.twitter.com/ItaYQbaaxO — Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) January 9, 2017

If a hidden fence were a real thing, it might be a lot like racism; A sturdy barrier that’s invisible to the naked eye. The kind people will tell you to “just get over” as they slip their key in the gate and strut through.

An American model might be stainless steel with barbed wire and electric currents running through it. Or it could just be a pretty white picket fence reinforced by deep-seated cultural warfare, shamelessly biased policies and a militarized police force.

If the Fences are Hidden that would mean they are invisible. AmIrite #HiddenFences — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 9, 2017

A hidden fence lets people know they’re unwelcome just as clearly as “Beware of Dog” or “Whites Only” signs; Or Freudian slips that conflate Blackness. Subtle reminders that all Black movies look alike in a White world.

Why we can’t just focus on all of the good of the night? Why can’t we just be happy with Moonlight‘s big win?

'Moonlight' wins big at the Golden Globes https://t.co/uTYriBiHyV pic.twitter.com/yrZjJEDtw7 — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) January 9, 2017

Or Tracee Ellis Ross‘ historic evening?

Tracee Ellis Ross: "This is for the women of color whose stories and ideas aren't always seen, but we see you." #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Gf8apw1wnm — Live Civil (@LiveCivil) January 9, 2017

You have to watch Donald Glover correct a reporter who mispronounced ‘Migos’ & ‘Bad & Boujee’ https://t.co/70kwccWbNO pic.twitter.com/aAyz4rb9Zj — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) January 9, 2017

But we lick our lips, bite our tongues and rush to comfort grown adults who might be embarrassed by their own lack of professionalism. Everyone makes mistakes. But only fools refuse to examine their errors and seek correction. Jenna Bush deserves a nod for her earnest apology. But this issue isn’t personal.

Dearest, @octaviaspencer Your kindness means so much to me + your compassion is matched only by your incredible talent in Hidden FIGURES! X https://t.co/LkLNbREjtq — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) January 9, 2017

When we truly honor someone, we go out of our way to make sure they never feel awkward or uncomfortable. But who is aware enough of the world beyond themselves to know our insecurities aren’t imagined? The fence is invisible, not imaginary, remember?

"I'm confident in my insecurities, but I will always be awkward and uncomfortable." https://t.co/37jjyyvASv — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) January 9, 2017

Nobody is saying Michael Keaton and Jenna Bush are evil for their errors.

But their bloopers were ugly reminders of the lack of diversity that inspired the renaissance of Black media last night’s ceremony so beautifully showcased. Reminders of an ugly truth that can’t be ignored anymore than an actual hidden fence.

The Twitter Gods roasted Michael and Jenna thoroughly and turned the negative to positive energy, as we often find a way to do. But these memories should be about history in the making. Not squeezing lemonade out of lemons.

The Best Man Can Play That Game #HiddenFences pic.twitter.com/FcLE4bORwR — Aaron Epps (@ASquared96) January 9, 2017

Hidden Figures, Fences, Moonlight, Atlanta and Insecure are a mean starting five on any Hollywood court, and they’re worth more than 3/5th’s of everyone’s memory banks.

But America’s hidden fences will continue to gaslight Black Americans, along with other oppressed groups; Insisting that our trauma is not relevant or substantial. That our suffering is our own fault. If we could just get over it and forget it. The way they so effortlessly do.

Last night had the potential to put a slight crack in that fence. Or maybe even just a symbolic dent in our President-elect’s imaginary wall. But the hidden fence we couldn’t ignore in spite of all the pretty distractions reinforced its barriers and raised the stakes; Along with the only question Freud might squeeze from our subconscious:

When will we stop climbing their hidden fences and build our own? @CoupCoup40Cal

Also On 97.9 The Beat: