Here’s What Happened To The White Texas Officer Who Attacked A Black Woman & Her Daughter

Index: Police Officer Suspended in Fort Worth, Texas Video – ABC Newshttps://t.co/oP3FcfNx7J — Chuck Butler (@Chuckmate3) January 10, 2017

A White Texas police officer’s actions went viral late last month after video surfaced of him wrestling a Black woman and her daughter to the ground.

Instead of receiving a serious punishment for his vicious assault, the officer has been suspended without pay for 10 days, but will not be fired, Daily Mail reports. Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced on Monday that Officer William Martin is sorry for his behavior and is eager to resume active duty at the end of the suspension.

As part of his return, Officer Martin will also be required to undergo additional training and go back into the same community when the suspension ends to “repair relationships.” The viral footage shows Martin violently arresting mother Jacqueline Craig and her daughter after responding to a call that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son for allegedly littering in his yard. Fitzgerald added, “We are not sanctioning bad behavior. People make mistakes. We have levels of mistakes that every police officer makes. Some things deserve punishment; some do not. Some deserve termination and some do not.”

Sam Jordan, a spokeswoman for the district attorney, said the office will send the entire incident file, including the department’s investigation, to a grand jury to determine if criminal charges should be filed against any of the parties involved in the incident, including Officer Martin. No date has been set for the hearing, but a grand jury has been seated and will hear the case in the next few months.

SOURCE: Daily Mail