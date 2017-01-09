French Montana Hints at a new Project with The Weeknd

It seems French Montana and The Weeknd are gearing up for something spectacular. We know the two stars have collaborated in the past on projects like “Gifted,” and the Weeknd just happened to ‘gift’ the MC with an expensive $100k watch for his birthday in November.

French’s IG post this morning shows the two posing in front of the Mclaren P1 that made an appearance in Abel’s “Starboy” video and his short film “Set Life” and captioned the flick “young legend in that p1.” Another post shows French and Blac Chyna relaxing on the plane’s wing with the caption “young legends.”

It’s not clear what the two star’s reunion is about just yet, but whatever it ends up being is sure to be fire!

SET LIFE ❗️❗️ young legend in that p1 @theweeknd #staytuned A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:59pm PST

Young legends @blacchyna 🌊 A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

