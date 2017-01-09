Donald Glover Thanked All The ‘Black Folks’ In His Golden Globes Acceptance Speech & It Was Glorious

Round of applause for this year's winner for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, @AtlantaFX! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WGW5GK6GFS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Atlanta was the Blackest thing to happen to TV in 2016 and now Donald Glover’s Golden Globes acceptance speech is the Blackest thing to happen to 2017.

Glover, in his dapper brown Gucci suit, accepted the Golden Globe for “Best TV Series Comedy” with the cast of the wildly success FX series and thanked “Black folks” for just being Black folk.

“This is incredible,” he said in shock. “I really want to thank Atlanta and all the Black folks in Atlanta for just being alive and doing amazing and being amazing people. I couldn’t be here without Atlanta.”

Don’t you just love him?! If that didn’t tickle your fancy enough, he dropped this epic line, “I really want to thank The Migos for making Bad and Boujee, that is the best song ever.”

RELATED STORIES:

Tracee Ellis Ross Snags First Golden Globe: ‘This Is For The Women Of Color’