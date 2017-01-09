News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Donald Glover Thanked All The ‘Black Folks’ In His Golden Globes Acceptance Speech & It Was Glorious

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Atlanta was the Blackest thing to happen to TV in 2016 and now Donald Glover’s Golden Globes acceptance speech is the Blackest thing to happen to 2017.

Glover, in his dapper brown Gucci suit, accepted the Golden Globe for “Best TV Series Comedy” with the cast of the wildly success FX series and thanked “Black folks” for just being Black folk.

“This is incredible,” he said in shock. “I really want to thank Atlanta and all the Black folks in Atlanta for just being alive and doing amazing and being amazing people. I couldn’t be here without Atlanta.”

Don’t you just love him?! If that didn’t tickle your fancy enough, he dropped this epic line, “I really want to thank The Migos for making Bad and Boujee, that is the best song ever.”

RELATED STORIES:

Tracee Ellis Ross Snags First Golden Globe: ‘This Is For The Women Of Color’

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

28 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards brings sparkle and shine to the red carpet. See all the looks!


 

Atlanta , donald glover

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
“RHOAS9” Recap: Kenya’s Ex Boo Goes Full On Stalker
 8 hours ago
T.I. Avoids Divorce By Not Signing Papers By Deadline
 15 hours ago
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 16 hours ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 16 hours ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 18 hours ago
Lil’ Mo Shares That She Suffered A Loss…
 18 hours ago
Basketball Star, J.R. Smith And Wife Reveal News…
 20 hours ago
New Film Documents Journey Of Oprah Winfrey Leadership…
 20 hours ago
PHARRELL “RUNNIN” ON ‘ELLEN”
 1 day ago
Meagan Good And Keri Hilson Star In Lifetime Movie
 2 days ago
Highlights From The Obamas Final White House Party
 2 days ago
Ray J Opens Up About Guilt From Whitney…
 2 days ago
62nd San Sebastian Film Festival
Dak or Ezekiel for MVP? Denzel Washington Weighs…
 3 days ago
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 3 days ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 3 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 4 days ago
photos