Donald Glover Thanked All The ‘Black Folks’ In His Golden Globes Acceptance Speech & It Was Glorious

0 reads Leave a comment
Atlanta was the Blackest thing to happen to TV in 2016 and now Donald Glover’s Golden Globes acceptance speech is the Blackest thing to happen to 2017.
Glover, in his dapper brown Gucci suit, accepted the Golden Globe for “Best TV Series Comedy” with the cast of the wildly success FX series and thanked “Black folks” for just being Black folk.
“This is incredible,” he said in shock. “I really want to thank Atlanta and all the Black folks in Atlanta for just being alive and doing amazing and being amazing people. I couldn’t be here without Atlanta.”
Don’t you just love him?! If that didn’t tickle your fancy enough, he dropped this epic line, “I really want to thank The Migos for making Bad and Boujee, that is the best song ever.”
RELATED STORIES:
Tracee Ellis Ross Snags First Golden Globe: ‘This Is For The Women Of Color’
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards
28 photos Launch gallery
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards
1. NAOMI CAMPBELL1 of 28
2. ANGELA BASSETT2 of 28
3. ZAZIE BEETZ3 of 28
4. KERRY WASHINGTON4 of 28
5. VIOLA DAVIS5 of 28
6. REGINA KING6 of 28
7. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS7 of 28
8. OCTAVIA SPENCER8 of 28
9. JANELLE MONAE9 of 28
10. CHRISSY METZ10 of 28
11. YVETTE NICOLE BROWN11 of 28
12. ISSA RAE12 of 28
13. SIMONE BILES13 of 28
14. PRIYANKA CHOPRA14 of 28
15. TREVANTE RHODES15 of 28
16. RUTH NEGGA16 of 28
17. Zoe SaldanaSource:Instagram 17 of 28
18. OLIVIA CULPO18 of 28
19. JESSICA BIEL19 of 28
20. GINA RODRIGUEZ20 of 28
21. NAOMIE HARRIS21 of 28
22. MICHELLE WILLIAMS22 of 28
23. NATALIE PORTMAN23 of 28
24. HEIDI KLUM24 of 28
25. DONALD GLOVER25 of 28
26. CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND26 of 28
27. THANDIE NEWTON27 of 28
28. Sofia Vergara28 of 28
comments – Add Yours