2017 Golden Globes Top Moments: Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Her Award, Donald Glover Wins Twice & More!

It was a great night for some of our faves, who took home top prizes at the 2017 Golden Globes.

Moonlight Takes Home Top Award In Drama

After missing out on a few awards earlier in the evening, Moonlight took home a huge honor: Best Motion Picture – Drama. Having been up for six awards, it ultimately came out on top with this win.

The cast and crew were astonished at the win, but the director did not take the success for granted. He urged fans of the film to continue telling their friends about it, so that even more people will be encouraged to see it in theaters.

Hey, Issa!

Although we didn’t get to see much of our fave awkward Black girl, Issa Rae looked luminous as the cameras focused on her while the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy were announced. The hair looked soft and lush, and her skin was flawless. Slay, Issa!

Tracee Ellis Calls For Continued Diversity

Tracee Ellis Ross took home the award Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. The Black-ish star had to make quite the journey before she made her way to the stage to accept her award, and she glittered the whole way.

As always, she was breezy and engaging as she spoke to the crowd, thanking the cast and crew for their help in making Black-ish such a fantastic show.

However, Tracee also seized the moment to speak on the importance of diversity in entertainment. Although her name is the only one on the award, she shared it with the other ladies–those of color in particular.

“This is for all of the women, women of color, and colorful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important,” Tracee said in opening.

“I want you to know that I see you. We see you,” she continued. “It is an honor to be on the show Black-ish to continue expanding the way we are seen and known. To show the magic, and the beauty, and the sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks.”

Back-To-Back

Moments later, as if driving Tracee‘s point home even more, Atlanta won for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. As series creator Donald Glover made his way to the stage, the announcer rattled off all of his creative responsibilities on the show.

“This is incredible,” Donald stated in shock, admitting that he wasn’t sure anyone would like the series. Donald brought a chunk of the Atlanta staff with him to accept the award, and it gave the audience a great visual of the diversity behind the scenes.

Before leaving the stage, Donald acknowledged the city and the people who inspired him to create the series. “I really want to thank Atlanta, and all the Black folks in Atlanta,” he stated. “I couldn’t be here without Atlanta.”

We see you, Naomi!

Naomi Campbell looked stunning as ever in the architectural gown she wore to help present the award Best performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series or TV Movie.

Viola Davis Shines & Warms Our Hearts

Viola Davis took the stage to claim her well-deserved award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her powerful performance in Fences.

She was up against Octavia Spencer and Naomie Harris for their work in Hidden Figures and Moonlight, respectively. Don’t think we didn’t notice how presenter Michael Keaton called Octavia‘s movie “Hidden Fences” (you had ONE job!).

That hiccup aside, Viola was radiant as she breathlessly accepted her award. Her acceptance speeches are always so touching and personal. This one was no different as she made sure to express her gratitude for being able to do something heartfelt and artistic that she deeply connected with. “It’s not everyday that Hollywood think of translating a play to screen,” Viola said. “It doesn’t scream money, but it does scream art. It does scream heart.”

While we’re talking about Viola, she may be one of the best story tellers we’ve heard in a long time. You need look no further than her tribute to Meryl Streep. There was emotion, there were laughs, there was drama, there were great impressions. It was intense. And if we learned anything new about the Fences star: What you won’t do is come for Viola‘s skill in the kitchen.

Meryl Streep Calls On Everyone To Fight Back

Meryl, who won a Lifetime Achievement Award, knows that the next four year (if not longer) will require constant vigilance from the majority of Americans that are trying to continue moving forward. After the 2016 Presidential Election the GOP has been pulling a new stunt every day, and she called on everyone watching–whether they be part of Hollywood, the press, or even everyday Americans–to do their best to hold those in power accountable for their words and deeds.

Donald Takes Home Best Actor Award

Donald still couldn’t believe it when he won Best Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for his starring role in Atlanta. Perhaps, that comes from the fact that he never believed in magic in the traditional sense.

“I grew up in a house where magic wasn’t allowed,” said Donald, who grew up hearing that he could do anything from his father. Despite the encouragement in his youth, his father is still astonished at all that he has been able to achieve–which Donald mused may be magic in itself.

“I really want to thank my son, and the mother of my son for making me believe in people again–and that anything is possible,” Donald said before leaving the stage.

