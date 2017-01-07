Entertainment News
Highlights From The Obamas Final White House Party

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated their last party at the White House on Friday night (Jan 6) that was filled with celebrities.

Earlier the same day FLOTUS made her last speech as First Lady at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year event. She addressed the audience of high school counselors with heart-felt words.

“I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong,” Obama said. “So don’t be afraid. You hear me, young people? Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourself with a good education. Then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of you boundless promise. Lead by example with hope; never fear.”

As previously reported, Jay Z and Beyonce were said to be attending the Obamas after-hour’s event that would commemorate their eight years in office. But apparently Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Wale and Usher got invites too.

La La Anthony posed with friends after the festivities.


Mona Scott Young taking a photo in the streets snow-filled streets of Washington, D.C.


Jay Pahroah with Usher and Wale while at the White House.



Since the new administration seems to be devoid of fun (read: Black folks), it may be a long time before we see this many brown folks in the White House again. Sigh… take this all in.

photos