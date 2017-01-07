Petty-Free In 2017: Ciara Drops $15 Million Lawsuit Against Future

New year, new perspective for Ciara, 31, who dropped her $15 million defamation lawsuit against her ex-fiance Future, 33, last week.

According to TMZ: The singer just filed legal docs in Superior Court in Fulton County, GA, ending her case which was triggered by a radio interview Future did followed up by tweets in which he accused her of being a control freak and a bad mom. According to the docs, the case has been dismissed “with prejudice” … meaning she can’t refile it. Our sources say Future didn’t pay her a penny in return for the dismissal. But based on all the evidence, it seems almost certain they have also reached agreement on custody of 2-year-old baby Future.

Ciara and Future broke up in 2014 after a whirlwind romance and pregnancy of their son, Future Zahir Wilburn. In the years following, Future has made public comments against her legal petitions in regards to their child.

In 2015 Ciara began dating Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson who she married in July 2016. The pair announced their pregnancy in the fall.

Clearly (from the comparison photos) Ciara is in a happy place and hopes to bring that same energy into the new year— especially with a child on the way.

