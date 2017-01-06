Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program

Very good news for the former NBA star

10 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
The past year has been a tumultuous one for former NBA star Lamar Odom. After being near death in October 2015 after ODing at a Nevada brothel, he also had a long road to recovery and varying obstacles in his relationship—and divorce—with  with Khloe Kardashian. Now, however, there is good news.

Odom is fresh out of rehab after successfully completing a 30-day program he checked himself into, according to a new report by E! News.

While receiving treatment at the facility, Odom was also regularly attending both individual and group therapy sessions. Sources say that he was happy and looked very refreshed upon his departure from rehab. This positive news comes on the heels of the holiday season, and reports he spent New Year’s with his teenage son and daughter.

Odom’s attorney gave a statement on his client’s outlook and focus for the New Year. “It’s 100 percent of bettering himself,” he said. “Being a better father to his kids, being a better friend and just taking responsibility and living a more healthy and fulfilled life,” he said. “There’s a lot to live for. He’s young. He has the rest of his life in front of him. He has a lot to look forward to.”

 

