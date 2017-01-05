Watch: Diana Gordon Shares Powerful Visual For Her New Anthem ‘Woman’

After debuting her single “Woman” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Diana Gordon is back with a powerful video for the anthem.

You know her as the pen behind Beyoncé‘s hard-hitting Lemonade cuts, “Sorry,” “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” and “Daddy Lessons” – but now she’s telling her own story with her first-ever visual. It’s bossy, fast-paced, and black-and-white.

In an email to Vogue, Diana said of creating the video: “We shot this video on a cold day in November. 5 pregnant women on the cusp of giving birth and hungry, everyone having to pee at the same time. It was also one of the calmest days I’ve ever experienced. We all wanted to capture the incredible beauty of this ancient magic called ‘creation of life.’ I also wanted to give them classic beautiful images to show their children when they were older.”

As Diana explained in her own words, it’s a musical celebration of women and all that we are: “This song, that is rock & roll reincarnated, that celebrates your mother, my mother, your sister, and my sister is just my way to stand up for the woman next to me and all those unseen. We need each other and the world really needs us right now.”

Watch Ms. Gordon’s masterpiece just above and let us know what you think. For more on her work with Beyoncé, click here.