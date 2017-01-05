Music
Home > Music

Watch: Diana Gordon Shares Powerful Visual For Her New Anthem ‘Woman’

It's extremely uplifting.

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

After debuting her single “Woman” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Diana Gordon is back with a powerful video for the anthem.

You know her as the pen behind Beyoncé‘s hard-hitting Lemonade cuts, “Sorry,” “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” and “Daddy Lessons” – but now she’s telling her own story with her first-ever visual. It’s bossy, fast-paced, and black-and-white.

In an email to Vogue, Diana said of creating the video: We shot this video on a cold day in November. 5 pregnant women on the cusp of giving birth and hungry, everyone having to pee at the same time. It was also one of the calmest days I’ve ever experienced. We all wanted to capture the incredible beauty of this ancient magic called ‘creation of life.’ I also wanted to give them classic beautiful images to show their children when they were older.”

As Diana explained in her own words, it’s a musical celebration of women and all that we are: This song, that is rock & roll reincarnated, that celebrates your mother, my mother, your sister, and my sister is just my way to stand up for the woman next to me and all those unseen. We need each other and the world really needs us right now.”

Watch Ms. Gordon’s masterpiece just above and let us know what you think. For more on her work with Beyoncé, click here.

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

24 photos Launch gallery

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

Continue reading How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

Beyonce , diana gordon , Songwriter , Wynter Gordon

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 5 hours ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 6 hours ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 19 hours ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 20 hours ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 20 hours ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 20 hours ago
EMPIRE Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Byers Win…
 21 hours ago
It’s Petty Season For Meek Mill After Nicki…
 22 hours ago
LAWD! Here’s What Shirley Caesar Has To Say…
 23 hours ago
Pharrell Shares His Honest Opinion Of Kim Burrell’s…
 1 day ago
Peter Thomas’ Daughter Blasts Haters Who Say Her…
 1 day ago
Read The Insult That Led Facebook To Suspend…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey Fires Creative Director Following Disastrous NYE Performance
 1 day ago
Moving Forward: Tiny Is Serious About Divorcing T.I.
 1 day ago
Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey’s Ex-Husband Rips Into NYE Performance And…
 1 day ago
photos