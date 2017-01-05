Whoop It Up: Whoopi Goldberg To Provide Laughs At Fashion Group International Rising Star Awardse Laugh

0 reads Leave a comment
Legendary actress and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg is slated to be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Fashion Group International Rising Star Awards on January 26th. Whoopi has been a regular attendee of New York Fashion Week for years and will provide her comical talent during her keynote address.
The Rising Star Awards is celebrating its 20th year of award recognition, highlighting the newest fashion influences, creativity, vision and beauty in the industry. Some of the industry giants who will be in attendance include MAC Cosmetics, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harper’s Bazaar and Warby Parker. Whoopi definitely has fashion experience of her own, with her recent launch of her ugly sweater collection with Lord & Taylor and Hudson’s Bay.
Congrats to Whoopi on her Keynote Speaker event!
