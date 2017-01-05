Whoop It Up: Whoopi Goldberg To Provide Laughs At Fashion Group International Rising Star Awardse Laugh

Legendary actress and talk show hostis slated to be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Fashion Group International Rising Star Awards on January 26. Whoopi has been a regular attendee of New York Fashion Week for years and will provide her comical talent during her keynote address.

The Rising Star Awards is celebrating its 20year of award recognition, highlighting the newest fashion influences, creativity, vision and beauty in the industry. Some of the industry giants who will be in attendance includeand. Whoopi definitely has fashion experience of her own, with her recent launch of her ugly sweater collection withand

Congrats to Whoopi on her Keynote Speaker event!

