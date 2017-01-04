Don’t Expect To See Janet Jackson’s Baby Until The End Of The Trump Administration

welcomed a baby boy into the world on Tuesday and her fans couldn’t be happier.

A rep for the 50-year-old superstar and her husband Wissam Al Mana confirmed mommy and baby Eissa are both great, saying, “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” But is that all the information we should expect from the private star about her new bundle of joy?

Most celebs are not with the idea of showing their newborn baby to the world until they’re good and ready, which could take years. Some opt to go the Brangelina route and sell pics of the child to the highest bidder, while some choose the Blac Chyna way of things and post their one-day-old child on social media.

Heavily pregnant Janet Jackson breaks social media silence to share update https://t.co/eH5Try9YM7 pic.twitter.com/PCrM9OAM7H — Barbrah Musamba C.M (@m_barbrah) November 21, 2016

Pregnant Janet Jackson breaks social media silence – See What She Posted https://t.co/G8kmkHTIUK pic.twitter.com/g05UTBbYRI — bola denise (@boladenise1) November 20, 2016

But for Janet, who kept mum about her pregnancy until she was spotted out, there’s no telling when the world will get a glimpse of little Eissa. Kim and Kanye waited two months to share the first photo of North West on Kris Jenner‘s talk show back in August 2013, and waited about the same amount of time to post Saint West‘s first pic in February of last year.

Janet Jackson has kept a low profile since marrying Wissam in 2012 and we have yet to see one wedding pic. Judging by that alone, we may not see baby Eissa until he’s old enough to post photos of his own.

When do you think Janet Jackson will share the first photo of her new baby boy?