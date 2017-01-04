Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Don’t Expect To See Janet Jackson’s Baby Until The End Of The Trump Administration

Find out why.

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Giorgio Armani - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Venturelli / Getty


Janet Jackson welcomed a baby boy into the world on Tuesday and her fans couldn’t be happier.

A rep for the 50-year-old superstar and her husband Wissam Al Mana confirmed mommy and baby Eissa are both great, saying, “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” But is that all the information we should expect from the private star about her new bundle of joy?

Most celebs are not with the idea of showing their newborn baby to the world until they’re good and ready, which could take years. Some opt to go the Brangelina route and sell pics of the child to the highest bidder, while some choose the Blac Chyna way of things and post their one-day-old child on social media.

But for Janet, who kept mum about her pregnancy until she was spotted out, there’s no telling when the world will get a glimpse of little Eissa. Kim and Kanye waited two months to share the first photo of North West on Kris Jenner‘s talk show back in August 2013, and waited about the same amount of time to post Saint West‘s first pic in February of last year.

Janet Jackson has kept a low profile since marrying Wissam in 2012 and we have yet to see one wedding pic. Judging by that alone, we may not see baby Eissa until he’s old enough to post photos of his own.

When do you think Janet Jackson will share the first photo of her new baby boy?

Baby Bump Queens Of Summer '16: Blake Lively, Angela Simmons, & More

20 photos Launch gallery

Baby Bump Queens Of Summer '16: Blake Lively, Angela Simmons, & More

Continue reading Baby Bump Queens Of Summer ’16: Blake Lively, Angela Simmons, & More

Baby Bump Queens Of Summer '16: Blake Lively, Angela Simmons, & More

baby photo , Blac Chyna , Dream Kardashian , eissa , janet jackson , Kanye West , Kim , pregnant

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments…
 8 hours ago
Barack Obama Invites Beyonce & Jay Z, Usher…
 10 hours ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 18 hours ago
Don’t Expect To See Janet Jackson’s Baby Until…
 23 hours ago
Here’s How Fabolous Feels About Soulja Boy’s Gangster Antics
 23 hours ago
2015 MORE Impact Awards Luncheon
Michelle Obama Will Make Her Final Talk Show…
 1 day ago
We Day California
Big Sean Shows Off a Few “Moves” In…
 1 day ago
Dear Kim Burrell: Your Heart’s Not Right
 1 day ago
NO SHAME: Mariah Carey Hits Up Expensive Colorado…
 1 day ago
Brandy Clears Up Her True Feelings About Beyoncé
 1 day ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Had A Change Of Heart…
 1 day ago
15 Performances We’d Like to See at Donald…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Fight Breaks Out At Comedian Ricky…
 1 day ago
Watch Vivica Fox Get Emotional While Discussing 50 Cent
 1 day ago
This NBA Star Accused Shaquille O’Neal Of Cooning
 1 day ago
SMH: Man Attempts To Attack Snoop Dogg At…
 1 day ago
photos