Black Teen Assaulted By Cop At Texas Pool Party Sues For $5 Million

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Black Teen Assaulted By Cop At Texas Pool Party Sues For $5 Million

Video of the police officer slamming the young lady to the ground went viral and sparked national backlash in June 2015.

19 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

A Black teenager who was slammed to the ground by a cop at a Texas pool party in 2015 has filed a federal lawsuit for $5 million against the officer, city of Mckinney, Texas and its police department, reports The Huffington Post.

A graphic viral video sparking national outrage showed officer Eric Casebolt pulling a 15-year-old Dajerria Becton to the ground, putting his knee into her back and pulling his service weapon on two other teens, writes the news outlet:

In the lawsuit filed on Dec. 19, Becton and her legal guardian allege that Casebolt’s forceful arrest and his decision to hold the teen without probable cause violated her constitutional rights. The plaintiffs also claim that inadequate police training and a policy that “encourages officers to use force first and ask questions later” are to blame for Becton’s injuries.

The plaintiffs also claim that inadequate police training and a policy that “encourages officers to use force first and ask questions later” are to blame for Becton’s injuries.

“The City of McKinney denies the claims alleged against it and the McKinney Police Department, and as such, will vigorously defend the recently filed lawsuit,” reads a statement from the city provided to The Dallas Morning News. “McKinney prides itself in cultivating the highest standards of training and professionalism for our officers, and it strongly believes that its standards and training will withstand legal  challenge.”

Becton’s attorney Kim Cole said at a news conference Wednesday that she was curious to see how the city will defend itself against what Mckinney Police Chief Greg Conley referred to as “indefensible” actions on the part of Casebolt, who resigned after the incident, reports NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.

SOURCE: The Huffington PostNBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

SEE ALSO:

‘I Was In Shock,’ NC Teen Says After School Resource Cop Slammed Her To Ground

Texas Mom &amp; Daughters Arrested After Calling Police For Help

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

18 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

Continue reading Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

 

 

arrests , Black people and police brutality , Blacks and police excessive force , Blacks and police violence

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments…
 8 hours ago
Barack Obama Invites Beyonce & Jay Z, Usher…
 10 hours ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 18 hours ago
Don’t Expect To See Janet Jackson’s Baby Until…
 23 hours ago
Here’s How Fabolous Feels About Soulja Boy’s Gangster Antics
 23 hours ago
2015 MORE Impact Awards Luncheon
Michelle Obama Will Make Her Final Talk Show…
 1 day ago
We Day California
Big Sean Shows Off a Few “Moves” In…
 1 day ago
Dear Kim Burrell: Your Heart’s Not Right
 1 day ago
NO SHAME: Mariah Carey Hits Up Expensive Colorado…
 1 day ago
Brandy Clears Up Her True Feelings About Beyoncé
 1 day ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Had A Change Of Heart…
 1 day ago
15 Performances We’d Like to See at Donald…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Fight Breaks Out At Comedian Ricky…
 1 day ago
Watch Vivica Fox Get Emotional While Discussing 50 Cent
 1 day ago
This NBA Star Accused Shaquille O’Neal Of Cooning
 1 day ago
SMH: Man Attempts To Attack Snoop Dogg At…
 1 day ago
photos