Eastern Michigan University NAACP Chapter Raise Rallying Cry Against Campus Racism

Members of Eastern Michigan University’s NAACP chapter are raising a strong rallying cry against racism and for justice, reports the Detroit Free Press.

In a clip released on Facebook, the group pledges to continue pressing university officials to dismiss student code violations issued against student protesters as well as track down parties responsible for a series of racial campus incidents, writes the news outlet:

The stark video – featuring a series of voices reading a script over simple pictures of black Eastern students’ faces – was posted Tuesday on Facebook as a letter to the university administration. It had more than 2,500 views on it as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

‘We, the black students of Eastern Michigan University, are disgusted, angry and hurt by the way we are being dealt with for our justified public expressions,” the voice over begins, before detailing the various incidents that occurred last semester, including racial slurs spray-painted on walls in several incidents and a series of phone calls to black students living on campus calling them monkeys.

The students also reiterated they want Eastern Michigan to take action on a lit of 10 demands they have made – which include having the black faculty percentage match the black student percentage and having a course on black studies in every major. Eastern Michigan has been working on the demands and has given several updates on it, [EMU spokesman Geoff] Larcom said.

Last month, officials shared the steps that they are taking to address the students’ 10-point plan listing their demands with the college community, according to a release on the Eastern Michigan University website.

SOURCE: Detroit Free Press, Eastern Michigan University

