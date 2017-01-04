Slaying Stylishly: Vivica A. Fox In Roberto Cavalli For Wendy Williams Appearance

Superstar actress Vivica A. Fox appeared on the Wendy Williams Show to promote her current show, Black Magic, which premiers male exotic dancers at her selection. Vivica strutted onto the set doing nothing but laying it down in an original Roberto Cavalli two-piece that did everything but disappoint!

The pantsuit came in a shade of blue that brought out her golden-brown skin, with a low-cut top that stylishly hugged her curves. Vivica’s honey blond hair was beautifully draped onto one side with bouncing curls.

The suit was trimmed with garden flower designs throughout the top and around the ankles of the pants, which were worn with Saint Laurent heels.

The 52-year old shows no signs of slowing down with her fashion and career! Be sure to check out her new show Black Magic!

