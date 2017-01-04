Entertainment News
AM BUZZ: Fight Breaks Out At Comedian Ricky Harris’ Funeral; Tyler Perry Claims ‘Reverse Racism’ & More…

Comedian Sherri Shepherd documented the incident via Periscope.

Fight Breaks Out At Comedian Ricky Harris’ Funeral

Nate Dogg Aka Nathaniel Dwayne Hale Funeral Service

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty


Comedian Ricky Harris was laid to rest yesterday, but not before some drama broke out during his funeral services.

Sherri Shepherdwho was in attendance, documented the aftermath of a fight that broke out during the ceremony.

“It’s so disrespectful to his memory,” Shepherd is heard saying.

A man apparently came into the the ceremony to confront rapper Snoop Dogg. Snoop’s bodyguard stepped in and a fight erupted.

https://twitter.com/SherriEShepherd/status/816408774508302336

Shepherd later came back on line with a new video, captioned ‘Everything is fine.’

Harris, who passed in December at age 54, was known for his role in hit show Everybody Hates Chris.

photos