Beyoncé Is The First African-American Woman To Headline Coachella

Raise your hand if you're going to Coachella this year.

22 hours ago

J Crockett/ 97 The Box
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival in the Colorado Desert of Indio, California that has become one of today’s the most popular music festivals.

Over the last few years it’s become the hottest “who’s who” festival where celebrities like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Chris Brown, and more are spotted amongst crowds of fans. Last year’s performers included NWA, A$AP Rocky, Guns N’ Roses, and more.

This year’s Coachella 2017 lineup includes headliners Radiohead, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar.

Here’s 5 reasons why this matters:

5. In the festival’s 17 year history, there has only been ONE female solo artist to ever headline

4. Coachella’s history is largely populated with a majority of only male artists performing

3. Beyoncé will be the first woman in 10 years to headline the festival 

2. This is the first year two African Americans headline Coachella in the same year

1. Beyoncé will be the first African-American woman to EVER headline Coachella! *mic drop*

About damn time. What’s up Beyhive?

The festival takes place April 14-16 and April 21-23. Check out the full lineup below:

Beyonce , coachella , Coachelle , Kendrick Lamar

