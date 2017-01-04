Gary’s Tea: Why Serena William’s Engagement Is A Win For Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Why Serena William's Engagement Is A Win For Her

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
At the very top of the New Year, Serena Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Most people didn’t even know she was in a serious relationship to begin with, so the shock of the news, plus the realization that her husband-to-be is a white man, caused social media to go up in a frenzy of debate.

But as Gary With Da Tea notes, the conversations people have around Serena’s life have nothing to do with her actual happiness. Watch the video above to see Gary explain more in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos