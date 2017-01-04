Big Sean Shows Off a Few “Moves” In Music Video Teaser

Big Sean announced via twitter yesterday the music video for his latest single “Moves” will be dropping today, Jan 4. To get us excited about it, he teased us with a 20-second clip of him showing off his “moves.”

We not slowing down at all, Moves video tomorrow! #IDecided luv! pic.twitter.com/EsWIKd0okr — Sean Don (@BigSean) January 4, 2017

He also announced the release date for his next album “I Decided” will drop February 3. In a recent interview with Billboard, Sean says this album is a rebirth of sorts. “Sometimes I feel like I was an old man and didn’t succeed in life and asked for a second chance, and this is my second chance.”

My new album #IDecided drops in exactly 1 month, fuckkkk!!!!! Let's go! pic.twitter.com/eRuXBZtAR7 — Sean Don (@BigSean) January 4, 2017

The full “Moves” video is set to premiere any minute now on uknowbigsean.com.

