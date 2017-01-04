Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Big Sean Shows Off a Few “Moves” In Music Video Teaser

2 hours ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
4 reads
Leave a comment

Big Sean announced via twitter yesterday the music video for his latest single “Moves” will be dropping today, Jan 4. To get us excited about it, he teased us with a 20-second clip of him showing off his “moves.”

He also announced the release date for his next album “I Decided” will drop February 3.  In a recent interview with Billboard, Sean says this album is a rebirth of sorts. “Sometimes I feel like I was an old man and didn’t succeed in life and asked for a second chance, and this is my second chance.”

The full “Moves” video is set to premiere any minute now on uknowbigsean.com.

big sean , i decided , moves , uknowbigsean.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 MORE Impact Awards Luncheon
Michelle Obama Will Make Her Final Talk Show…
 37 mins ago
We Day California
Big Sean Shows Off a Few “Moves” In…
 2 hours ago
15 Performances We’d Like to See at Donald…
 6 hours ago
2014 Tribeca Film Festival - Opening Night Premiere Of 'Time Is Illmatic' - Outside Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: WALE X PHIL ADE “SMILE
 10 hours ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 20 hours ago
Janet Jackson Welcomes Her Baby Boy — Find…
 24 hours ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Is A Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino…
 1 day ago
Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's 'Why Him?' - Arrivals
Key of “Key and Peele” Discusses His Character…
 1 day ago
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces New Project “Pretty Girls Like…
 1 day ago
Drake & J-Lo Relationship A Sham To Sell…
 1 day ago
Future Deletes All Photos & Unfollows Everyone On Instagram
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Peter Gunz Taps Into His Inner…
 2 days ago
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
What’s Beef??? Nick Cannon Says He Dissed Eminem…
 2 days ago
Hello, 2017: How Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve
 3 days ago
A Sex Tape Starring Orlando Brown Has Leaked…
 3 days ago
Watch: Don Lemon Gets Drunk AF During LIVE…
 3 days ago
photos