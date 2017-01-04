Big Sean Shows Off a Few “Moves” In Music Video Teaser

4 reads Leave a comment
Big Sean announced via twitter yesterday the music video for his latest single “Moves” will be dropping today, Jan 4. To get us excited about it, he teased us with a 20-second clip of him showing off his “moves.”
He also announced the release date for his next album “I Decided” will drop February 3. In a recent interview with Billboard, Sean says this album is a rebirth of sorts. “Sometimes I feel like I was an old man and didn’t succeed in life and asked for a second chance, and this is my second chance.”
The full “Moves” video is set to premiere any minute now on uknowbigsean.com.
