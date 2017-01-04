Watch Vivica Fox Get Emotional While Discussing 50 Cent

Vivica Fox is ready to kick the year off with good vibes, which means letting go of the old, drama filled energy.

The actress stopped by The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday and of course, Wendy had to get the tea about Fox’s beef with her ex 50 Cent. But surprisingly, the drama between the stars is officially over. Vivica told Wendy that they squashed the beef at a New York Knicks game, describing, “I walked right to him. It is so time for this thing to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth. I walked over to him and said, ’Happy New Year.’ Someone has to be the bigger person.”

She continued on, fighting back tears, saying, “As much as we’ve been through I will always have love for him. I told him last night, ’We were not meant to be together, but I will always have love for you.”

Vivica must’ve been inspired by Michelle Obama’s wise words, “They go low, we go high.” Just last month, the two were at each other’s throats on social media after 50 blasted Vivica in a series of Instagram posts and interviews.

Check out the full interview above.

SOURCE: Jasmine Brand